Swedish bus operator orders 8 electric, 42 natural gas Solaris buses

04 September 2019

Solaris has signed a contract for the supply of 50 zero-emission and low emission buses to bus operator Vy Buss AB: eight electric buses and 42 natural-gas-fueled units.

Ultimately, the bulk of the ordered buses (48 vehicles) will be in operation in Gävle. This Swedish town located at the Gulf of Bothnia will receive 24 Solaris Urbino 12 CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), 16 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 CNG and 8 Solaris Urbino 12 buses with an electric drive.

Solaris Urbino 18 CNG

The operator Vy Buss AB has also commissioned 2 CNG-fueled Solaris Urbino 12 which will end up in the town of Hässleholm. In line with the awarded order, the gas-fueled buses will be delivered in the middle of 2020, whereas the electric buses ought to be supplied in the first quarter of 2022.

The Solaris 12 electric will be fitted with 200 kWh Solaris High Energy batteries. There will be 28 seats onboard of each of the buses as well as two additional folding seats.

The buses running on compressed natural gas meet the Euro 6 norm. The Solaris Urbino 12 CNG buses will offer 31 seats, whereas the 18-meter buses will hold 45 seats (including four folding ones).

Cooperation between Solaris and the Swedish operators dates back to 2003. Since then, Solaris has supplied customers in Sweden with more than 600 vehicles the vast majority of which are low or zero-emission vehicles.

Posted on 04 September 2019 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty, Natural Gas

Comments

Jon

According to information (in Swedish) from the bus operator, these busses will use biomethane, not natural gas.

Posted by: Jon | 04 September 2019 at 12:51 AM

