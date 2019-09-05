Gevo develops process to convert isobutanol or fusel oils into renewable diesel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 September 2019

Gevo, Inc. has developed proprietary, breakthrough processes that convert either low-carbon isobutanol or low-value fusel oils—a mixture of alcohols that are byproducts from fermentation processes such as alcohol production—into renewable diesel.

Gevo expects this renewable diesel to compete head-to-head on price with natural and petroleum-based equivalents, while reducing particulates and CO2 emissions.

Low-carbon renewable diesel is biomass-derived transportation fuel suitable for use in diesel engines and has increased in demand since the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) and California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) went into effect.

Additionally, the marine sector will have to reduce sulfur emissions to meet new international water regulations beginning in 2020. Gevo expects this to open yet another door for Gevo products.

ot only are we going after the whole gallon to replace fossil-based fuels, we are going after the whole slate of renewable low-carbon liquid fuel products. In addition to being a low-carbon intensity fuel, our product has no sulfur or particulates. This technology leverages off our platform of low-carbon alcohols and I give credit to our catalytic chemistry team, led by Jonathan Smith, for this breakthrough.

—Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo

Gevo is focused on the development and production of mainstream fuels such as gasoline and jet fuel using renewable feedstocks that have the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions at a meaningful scale and enhance agricultural production, including food and other related products.

Gevo uses synthetic biology and metabolic engineering to develop biocatalysts (fermentation organisms) to make isobutanol via fermentation at high concentrations—i.e., without the typical expression co-products.

Posted on 05 September 2019 in Bio-hydrocarbons, Diesel, Fuels

Comments

SJC

Producing low sulfur diesel without mounds of sulfur.

Posted by: SJC | 05 September 2019 at 12:35 AM

