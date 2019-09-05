Volkswagen has 30k+ reservations for the ID.3 1ST edition; most from Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and UK

Just before the beginning of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Volkswagen has already received more than 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 EV, which will make its world premiere at the event. Most of the pre-bookers live in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.





More than 100,000 ID. enthusiasts have registered for the ID.3 newsletter which Volkswagen is using to present regular information on its new full-electric ID. family as well as topics connected with e-mobility.

Before the IAA, we have already reached our target of 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 1ST edition. This success shows that the ID.3 is coming at precisely the right time. More and more people want to switch over to e-mobility. —Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales

Since May this year, potential customers in Europe have been able to place non-binding reservations for a production slot for the limited ID.3 launch edition in return for a registration deposit of €1,000.

The ID.3 is the first model in an entire family of full-electric vehicles which the brand will be introducing with the intent of making e-mobility attractive and affordable for many people. Like all other ID. models, the ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), which has been specifically designed for electric drive use, ensuring the largest possible vehicle interior.

The ID.3 has three different battery sizes available; a large battery (77 kWh net), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh net) and a small battery (45 kWh net). A range of between 330 and 550 kilometers (205 and 342 miles)(as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection.

Thanks to its charging capacity, a range of approximately 290 kilometres can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity). Volkswagen will also guarantee the capacity of the ID. batteries for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.

While the base price of the ID.3 series model in Germany will be under €30,000 (recommended retail price) for the smallest version, the price of the exclusive pre-booking edition ID.3 1ST is under €40,000, in each case before the state subsidy is deducted. The ID.3 1ST has a range of up to 420 kilometers (261 miles) (WLTP).

In addition to a variety of additional features and exclusive design details, purchasers of the special launch edition ID.3 1ST will also receive free-of-charge electric power for one year up to a maximum of 2,000 kWh at all public charging points connected to Volkswagen’s WeCharge charging app as well as on the IONITY pan-European fast charging network. The ID.3 will be delivered to customers with a neutral carbon balance.

In the fall and the spring, things will become more concrete for pre-bookers when they enter the ordering phase with their preferred dealer to select the version of the ID.3 1ST which they wish to purchase.

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start at the end of 2019, as planned. The first vehicles will be delivered in mid-2020.