Volkswagen Group Components supplies complete electric drive for the classic Beetle; based on new e-up!

Volkswagen Group Components, with its partner eClassics, is presenting a holistic concept for the subsequent electrification of the historic Volkswagen Beetle. The conversion exclusively uses new parts they have mutually agreed on from the series production of Volkswagen Group Components.





The electric drive, the 1-speed gearbox and the battery system are based on the new VW e-up! (earlier post). The conversion of the historic Beetle is being carried out by the specialist company eClassics. Its premiere is being celebrated with a near-production version of the e-Beetle at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.

The technical basis for the conversion is provided by tested production parts from Volkswagen’s new e-up! These are manufactured at Volkswagen Group Components production sites. As a result, the electric engine and the 1-speed gearbox are produced in Kassel, while the battery system components are supplied from Brunswick.





The components from Kassel and Brunswick work together in the e-Beetle as an electric drive that reaches performance peaks of 60 kW /82 PS. The battery system is built into the underbody and consists of up to 14 modules, each with a capacity of 2.6 kWh. The lithium-ion battery modules cumulatively deliver energy of up to 36.8 kWh.

The higher performance and the increased weight due to the extent of electrification require the adaptation and reinforcement of the chassis and the brakes.

Despite the new total weight of 1,280 kg, the e-Beetle accelerates to 50 km/h (31 mpg) in just under four seconds and to 80 km (50 mph) in just over eight seconds.

The range of the e-Beetle, which reaches top speeds of up to 150 km/h (93 miles), is 200 km (124 miles). In the event that the e-Beetle runs out of electricity during the trip, the built-in series-produced components allow for fast charging via a combined charging system. As a result, the e-Beetle can store enough energy for a journey of more than 150 km after charging for around an hour.

Based on this concept, the subsequent electrification of other historic vehicles will also be possible.

We are already working together to prepare the platform for the Bus. An e-Porsche 356 could also be pursued in the future. —Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components

The use of the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) is also being considered. This creates additional opportunities regarding performance and range.

While Volkswagen Group Components supplies the production parts for the electric drive and the battery system, the actual conversion of the Beetle is carried out by the partner company eClassics in Renningen, near Stuttgart. A lot of expertise has been poured into producing the electrified Beetle. Volkswagen Group Components has made use of the considerable experience of its specialist employees and advised eClassics during the process.