New Volkswagen e-up! increases range to up to 162 miles with new 32.3 kWh pack

06 September 2019

Volkswagen will introduce the new e-up! EV at the IAA next week. The energy capacity of the battery has been increased from 18.7 kWh to 32.3 kWh, giving the model a range of up to 260 km (162 miles) in everyday driving situations. Expected power consumption totals 12.7 kWh/100 km.

Targeted at commuters and city driving, the new e-up! will make its début with a base price of €21,975 and a special low monthly leasing rate of €159.

The 61-kW electric motor accelerates the e-up! from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.9 seconds. The model’s top speed is 130 km/h (81 miles).

The low price for the e-up! is a result of the economies of scale enabled by high production volumes. Volkswagen plans to offer more electric vehicles than ever before. According to forecasts, in the case of the five-door e-up!, production volume is also set to increase significantly from the predecessor model’s figures.

Standard equipment in the model includes an automatic air conditioning system, the “composition phone” radio system with a Bluetooth interface and DAB+, “maps + more” as a docking station and multifunctional app, as well as the Lane Assist lane departure warning system. The e-up! style variant will offer even more features and further personalization options.

Volkswagen also offers a guarantee on the batteries for 8 years or 160,000 km.

Posted on 06 September 2019 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (1)

Comments

yoatmon

VW lies again. "Expected power consumption totals 12.7 kWh/100 km." The capacity of the battery is given with 32.3 kWh. 32.3 kWh:12.7kWh = 2.5433x100 = 254 km total range and not 260 km; more than likely even less than the theoretical calculated value.

Posted by: yoatmon | 06 September 2019 at 07:29 AM

