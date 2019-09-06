UK LowCVP calls for closer integration of life-cycle assessment to inform technology choices in automotive sector

As electric vehicles start to become mainstream and the contribution of renewable energy to the electricity grid grows, by 2030 more than 70% of CO 2 emissions from typical new road vehicles could arise during the production—rather than use—phase of the life cycle of a typical vehicle.

Consequently, the UK’s Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) is calling for the development and introduction of a life-cycle CO 2 metric to better inform policy.

The LowCVP is a collaboration between more than 200 organizations representing government, industry and the widest range of stakeholders which is working to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, low-emission road transport across all sectors.

Life-cycle assessment is at the foundation of the LowCVP’s 2019-20 work program which aims to create the building blocks and evidence base across all road transport areas to enable the largest, most rapid reductions in total greenhouse gas emissions from transport.

At the two-day Cenex-LCV2019 Event in Millbrook, LowCVP’s Head of Projects, Gloria Esposito is calling for a full review and update of existing automotive life-cycle emissions inventories; for low;carbon vehicle policy to take account of these metrics; and for automotive sector guidelines to be based upon them while ensuring consistency and comparability of data.