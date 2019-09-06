Volkswagen and Northvolt form joint venture for Li-ion battery production in Germany; 16 GWh initially

Volkswagen AG and Northvolt AB have created a 50/50 joint venture to build a factory for lithium-ion batteries. Construction of the production facility is scheduled to start in Salzgitter (Lower Saxony) in 2020. Start of production is planned for the end of 2023/beginning of 2024. The initial annual output is to be 16 GWh.

The finalization of the joint venture is the result of an agreement which both parties concluded in June. Part of the approximately €900 million (US$993 million) invested by Volkswagen is now flowing into the joint venture. Another part goes directly to Northvolt. In return, Volkswagen has received about 20% of the shares in the Swedish battery manufacturer and a seat on the Supervisory Board.

As part of its electrification strategy, the Volkswagen Group alone has an annual demand of more than 150 GWh from 2025 in Europe—and also in Asia at the same level.

The Group is planning to launch almost 70 new electric models in the next ten years. As a result, the projected number of vehicles to be built on the Group’s electric platforms in the next decade will increase to 22 million. Volkswagen is therefore investing more than €30 billion (YS#33 billion) into the electrification of the fleet by 2023.