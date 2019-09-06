Toyota bringing TNGA to small cars with new GA-B platform

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
06 September 2019

Toyota is preparing to apply the philosophy and technology of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to elevate the design and driving performance of its small cars with the debut of the GA-B platform.

The first TNGA platform—the GA-C platform for mid-sized cars—is the foundation for advances in the driving character and appeal of the latest generation Prius, the C-HR and the newly launch Corolla.

Similarly, the TNGA philosophy has demonstrated its capability for larger sedans and SUVs, with the GA-K platform underpinning the new Camry and the new RAV4.

In common with the GA-C and GA-K platforms, the new GA-B platform is designed to deliver a confident and natural drive.

This is achieved through a number of techniques. First, the platform features advanced joining technologies that contribute to high levels of underbody rigidity while maintaining a focus on weight and cost.

Second, the MacPherson strut front suspension features low friction dampers and a variety of spring types. The rear suspension can be specified as either torsion beam or multi-link design depending on vehicle character and type.

Third, the GA-B platform also positions the driver’s seat low and back towards the center of the car, helping to reduce the vehicle’s center of gravity. This also creates an engaging driving position with a steering wheel that can be set close to the driver at an optimized angle.

The new GA-B platform has also been designed to maximize interior space through its approach to smart packaging delivering a spacious and comfortable interior.

The TNGA philosophy positions non-visible components to simplify vehicle design in key areas. As a result, vehicle designers will have the freedom to give each new GA-B model a visually distinctive and individual look with a low stance and appealing proportions.

In addition, the upper body hard points and the driver’s hip point are positioned low to give designers further freedom to create vehicles with a low height and wide stance.

This kind of visual appeal is aided by the positioning of the wheels at the platform corners, with very short overhangs.

The combination of a long wheelbase architecture and a smart approach to packaging ensures that interior space is not compromised despite possible compact exterior dimensions.

The new GA-B platform offers a great deal of modularity, with a variety of wheelbase lengths, vehicle heights and track widths, allowing designers and engineers to create appealing vehicles of different sizes and body types.

