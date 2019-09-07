Four engine variants of updated Audi A5 to be equipped with 12V and 48V mild hybrid systems

Audi is updating the A5 sedan. At market introduction, four A5 engine variants will be equipped with a mild hybrid system (MHEV). A belt alternator starter, which is connected to the crankshaft, recovers energy during deceleration and stores this in a compact lithium-ion battery.





Audi A5 Coupé

With the four-cylinder engines, the MHEV system is integrated into the 12-volt electrical system and into a new 48-volt main electrical system in the S TDI models.





3.0 TDI V6 engine with electric powered compressor (EPC) and mild hybrid technology (MHEV). Both systems are embedded in the standard 48 volt main electrical system.

With the S5 TDI, Audi measurements show that this electrification can reduce fuel consumption in everyday operation by up to 0.4 liters per 100 kilometers by means of recuperation or shutting down the engine when the driver lifts off of the accelerator. The start-stop range begins at an unusually high speed; restarts are fast and smooth.

The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback offers combined fuel consumption of 6.2–6.1 l/100km (37.9–38.6 US mpg) and combined CO 2 emissions of 162–160 g/km (260.7–257.5 g/mi).





Electric powered compressor with 3.0 TDI V6 engine.

Both S TDI models accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in less than 5 seconds. The electronically limited top speed of is 250 km/h (155.3 mph).

All A5 models are equipped with an automatic transmission, either a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic. quattro drive is available as an option for the mid-range engine variants and comes standard with the three most powerful ones.

The Audi A5 models and the S5 models with a TDI engine and sporty new look can be ordered in Europe from fall 2019. The models will be with dealers starting in early 2020. The base price in Germany for the A5 Coupé 40 TFSI with 12 V MHEV and 140 kW is €42,900 (US$47,000).