Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power Gen 3 PHEV offers increased range

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power, featuring third-generation plug-in hybrid technology, is making its debut. With battery capacity of 13.5 kWh, the GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power will benefit from increased all-electric range (NEDC electric range approx. 28-30 miles; EPA electric range TBA).

The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e will celebrate its World Premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and will go on sale in the US in the first half of 2020.

The plug-in hybrid benefits from the recent redesign of the Mercedes-Benz GLC mid-size SUV, offering more striking design, the intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and advanced driver assistance systems.

The current electric motor has been redesigned for the 9G-TRONIC plug-in hybrid drives and is designed according to the principle of a permanently excited synchronous motor as an internal rotor. New, significantly enhanced power electronics have also allowed increases in power and torque density.

One of the greatest innovations compared with the previous version is the use of a torque converter with integrated lockup clutch as a starting device, and an additional clutch between the combustion engine and electric motor for all-electric driving.

The stator of the electric motor is permanently integrated into the traction head housing, while the rotor is between the power flow of the separating clutch and transmission input. On-demand stator and rotor cooling allows use of the electric motor’s peak and continuous output without any problems.

The high-voltage on-board electrical system supplies not only the drive components and the vacuum pump of the regenerative braking system, but also the electric refrigerant compressor and the high-voltage heater booster. Both allow pre-entry climate control of the interior not only in summer but also in winter, because they can also operate without the combustion engine.

The new on-board charger more than doubles the charging capacity from 3.6 kW to 7.4 kW.

GLC 350e 4MATIC EQ Power Type/Number of cylinders/Arrangement Gasoline/4 in-line Displacement (cc) 1,991 Rated output of combustion engine (hp at rpm) 208 at 5,500 Rated torque of combustion engine (lb-ft at rpm) 258 at 1,200-4,000 Electric motor rated output (hp) 121 Electric motor rated torque (lb-ft) 325 System output (hp) 315 System torque (lb-ft) 516 Acceleration 0-60 mph (s) 5.6 est. Top speed (mph) TBA Top speed, electric (mph) TBA NEDC electric range (km 46-49 WLTP electric range (km) 39-43 EPA electric range (mi) TBA Battery Charging time (Level I at 1.2 kW) Approx. 7.75 hours

(10-100%) Battery Charging time (Level II at 3.8 kW) Approx. 2.25 hours

(10-80%)

By the end of 2019, Mercedes-Benz will have more than ten plug-in hybrids available globally—from the compact car to the flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The aim is to be able to offer customers well over 20 model variants in 2020.

When equipped with the Multimedia Package, the intelligent, route-based operating strategy activates the electric driving mode where this is most appropriate for the route. For example, it takes into account navigation data, topography, speed limits and the traffic conditions for the entire planned route.

Mercedes Benz Cars is systematically developing its plug-in hybrids further under the EQ Power label. EQ Power is also a guarantee of exceptional dynamism. EQ Power+ is the name of the performance hybrid technology that Mercedes-AMG will use on the road in future, and is already used successfully in Formula 1 today.