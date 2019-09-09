Dutch fleet operator orders 80 Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer vans

Wensink Automotive, fleet operator Willemsen-de Koning and Mercedes-Benz Vans have signed a contract for the delivery of 80 eVito Tourer vans (electricity consumption combined: 24.2 – 20.2 kWh/100 km; CO 2 -emissions combined: 0 g/km) vehicles. The fully electric fleet is used for group transports in Utrecht and Rotterdam.

Among other things, the locally emission-free eVito Tourer will bring school students in and around Utrecht to school and thus replace the previously used vehicles with combustion engines.





With the eVito Tourer vehicles, the Dutch company Willemsen-de Koning, specialist in taxi, school and passenger transport in public areas, is also making a significant contribution to improving air quality in the city. Utrecht is one of the areas with the highest density of charging points in the Netherlands.

With the installed battery capacity of 41 kWh, the vehicle offers a total range of between 156 and 186 kilometers (97 and 116 miles). After a charging time of six hours, the entire range is again available for use. The battery-electric drive system delivers an output of 85 kW and up to 295 N·m of torque.

The positioning of the battery in the underbody of the eVito Tourer creates a spacious interior without any restrictions, and thus allows as many as eight seats in addition to that of the driver to be fitted. The mid-size van can be ordered with one of two different wheelbases. The basic variant has a total length of 5140 millimeters, while the extra-long version measures 5370 millimeters.

The preconfigured seating for the passenger compartment can be tailored to individual requirements by selecting from the numerous seating variants. The maximum permissible gross weight stands at 3200 kilograms.