More than half of transit buses in the US were powered by alternative fuels and advanced technologies in 2018

According to the American Public Transit Association (APTA), alternative fuels and advanced hybrid drivetrains powered more than half of all transit buses in 2017 and 2018.

In the ten-year period from 2008 to 2018, the share of conventional diesel buses dropped from 70% to 42%. Natural gas and diesel hybrid drivetrains have replaced the greatest share of diesel buses followed by biodiesel and “other” buses, which include hydrogen, electric, and propane.





Transit bus share by fuel type (CNG, LNG & Blends; Diesel; Diesel Hybrid; Gasoline; Biodiesel; and Other) from 1996 to 2018. Source: American Public Transportation Association, 2019 Public Transportation Fact Book, Washington, DC, April 2019, Figure 14.