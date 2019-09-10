Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
INRIX: shared bikes and scooters could replace nearly 50% of downtown vehicle trips
Automobili Pininfarina, Bosch and BENTELER partner to develop high-performance EV platform

More than half of transit buses in the US were powered by alternative fuels and advanced technologies in 2018

10 September 2019

According to the American Public Transit Association (APTA), alternative fuels and advanced hybrid drivetrains powered more than half of all transit buses in 2017 and 2018.

In the ten-year period from 2008 to 2018, the share of conventional diesel buses dropped from 70% to 42%. Natural gas and diesel hybrid drivetrains have replaced the greatest share of diesel buses followed by biodiesel and “other” buses, which include hydrogen, electric, and propane.

4A5B4BCE-EBD1-43EE-97A7-1CAFDE0737F3

Transit bus share by fuel type (CNG, LNG & Blends; Diesel; Diesel Hybrid; Gasoline; Biodiesel; and Other) from 1996 to 2018. Source: American Public Transportation Association, 2019 Public Transportation Fact Book, Washington, DC, April 2019, Figure 14.

Posted on 10 September 2019 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Fuels, Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)