New Delphi 500+ bar GDi system cuts particulates by up to 50% without engine changes

Building off its 350 bar GDi (Gasoline Direct Injection) system, Delphi Technologies has developed a 500+ bar GDi system that can reduce particulate emissions by up to 50% without expensive engine re-designs for the majority of applications.





Left: GDi 500+ injector. Right: GDi 500+ fuel pump

With an innovative new sealing system and a new, downsized plunger, Delphi Technologies’ high-efficiency fuel pump delivers the increased pressures needed without increasing the load on the on the engine’s camshaft.





For a majority of engines, the new system allows engine designers to deliver the many benefits of a 500+ bar injection system without costly design changes.

The industry has long recognized that increasing injection pressure to 500 bar or more could substantially cut engine-out particulates. The challenge for automotive engineers has been to achieve higher pressures without putting a heavier burden on the fuel pump. The solution is a new, high-efficiency pump designed by Delphi Technologies. —Walter Piock, chief engineer, Delphi Technologies





Delphi Technologies’ 500+ bar GDi system will also provide new design options for engineers working on all-new engines, allowing further developments in downsizing and total system cost management.

To complete the 500+ bar system, the company has also optimized other components including injectors, a forged rail, and the engine control system and software. These components, which further improve durability and reliability, also require minimal changes, if any, to today’s engines because they match existing packaging constraints and interfaces.

At the end of 2016, Delphi Technologies was the first to enter production with a 350 bar GDi system, which reduces exhaust particulates by up to 70% compared with typical 200 bar systems. The new 500+ bar system is expected to be in production from 2022.

Independent research suggests that internal combustion engines will continue to be in volume production for decades to come. By 2030, more than 80% of new light-duty vehicles are expected to have an internal combustion engine, with an increasing number also featuring a high level of electrification.