DOE awards Wildcat Discovery Technologies $1.2M to develop improved materials for solid-state batteries

12 September 2019

Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to develop new battery materials rapidly, has been selected by the US Department of Energy (DOE) as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant under the DOE’s FY2019 Vehicle Technologies Research Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), for the discovery of materials for an all-solid-state battery.

Solid state batteries will enable much higher energy densities and safety performance for use in next generation automotive applications, but improved cell materials are still required.

Wildcat is ideally suited to rapidly explore new materials for solid electrolyte technologies via our parallel high throughput experimentation and machine learning platform.

—Dr. Dee Strand, Wildcat’s Chief Scientific Officer

The Wildcat project team will focus its efforts on two promising concepts: the development of a composite solid ion conductor and stabilization of a lithium metal anode.

The project will be led by Dr. Kyler Carroll and Dr. Cameron Peebles, two of Wildcat’s most experienced solid-state battery materials scientists. Wildcat’s VP of Electrode R&D, Dr. Bin Li, will oversee the effort.

The project is scheduled to begin in October 2019 and is expected to conclude two years later in late 2021.

