ElringKlinger showcasing new fuel cell stack at IAA

13 September 2019

At the IAA in Frankfurt this year, Germany-based ElringKlinger AG is presenting a polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) stack with exceptional performance characteristics as well as solutions centered around electric drivetrains as well as systems and components from the field of battery technology.

The low-temperature fuel cell stack NM12 features metallic bipolar sheets with an extremely high power density and an electrical output of up to 135 kWel for applications in the automobile and commercial vehicle sector. The stack runs in hydrogen-air mode and is liquid-cooled.

Brennstoffzellenstack_nm12_elringklinger_0

NM12 fuel cell stack

ElringKlinger develops and produces metallic bipolar plates for PEM fuel cells by means of a fully automated manufacturing process that includes high-precision progressive tools suitable for large-scale serial production.

Metallic bipolar plates for PEMFCs offer tangible advantages with regard to costs and—an aspect that is particularly important for mobile applications—power density. In addition, they help to ensure the cold-start capability of fuel cells.

In launching the new and larger NM12 platform, ElringKlinger has extended the scope of PEM stacks for applications requiring a high power density, thus meeting the requirements of current automotive systems. With the levels achieved, such as power density, we are able to perform significantly better compared to stacks engineered by competing companies. This is a milestone for ElringKlinger and fuel cell technology as a whole.

—CEO Dr. Stefan Wolf

ElringKlinger also develops and produces fuel cell systems on the basis of proprietary PEM stack technology.

Our fuel cell system brings together stack, hydrogen and air supply, cooling, and power electronics as well as a fuel cell control Unit (FCCU) in a self-controlled, protected, and standardized package.

—Dr. Wolf

Batteries and powertrains. In 2018, ElringKlinger announced it had secured a high-revenue contract for the development and production of complete battery systems to be used in an all-electric solar vehicle.

In collaboration with hofer powertrain, ElringKlinger develops and produces complete electric drive units (EDUs). Furthermore, ElringKlinger offers efficient, customized solutions for various sealing requirements as well as components within the EDU.

