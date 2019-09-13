BMW i Ventures invests in data wrangler Trifacta as part of $100M round

BMW i Ventures announced an investment in Trifacta, a leader in data wrangling. The BMW i Ventures investment is part of a $100-million capital raise that includes other new investors Telstra Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, and ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund.

The round also includes additional investment from existing investors including Accel Partners, Cathay Innovation, Google, Greylock Partners, Ignition Partners, and Infosys.

The new funding will fuel adoption of Trifacta’s industry-leading data wrangling platform, which provides a modern, self-service approach to cleaning and preparing data. The investment will also accelerate the company’s continued expansion into new geographies, new verticals and product areas.

Telstra and NTT DOCOMO will be instrumental in increasing customer success in Asia Pacific and will help penetrate the telecommunications vertical respectively. Other strategic investors such as BMW, Energy Impact Partners and ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund will ensure broader success in the automotive, energy, utilities and banking sectors.

As we face an exponential growth in big data—from machines in our factories to connected cars on the road—we believe that Trifacta’s data prep solution will be key to accelerating the feedback loop between the hordes of data produced everyday and the types of insights and actions taken by large organizations. Trifacta’s toolset is key to harvesting the data lakes and is therefore an enabler when shifting to a truly digital organization. —Marcus Behrendt, partner, BMW i Ventures

With an exponential amount of data moving to the cloud, more data quality, preparation and pipeline workloads are moving there as well, causing an increased need to derive faster insights and deliver bottom line business results.

Organizations can no longer rely on legacy, siloed data integration processes to handle the speed, scale and diversity of today’s data if they are going to take advantage of the transformational business opportunities provided by the advent of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

This has led to tremendous customer growth and momentum for Trifacta over the past year. More than 10,000 organizations around the world, such as IQVIA, Visa, Autodesk, Kaiser Permanente, BNSF, PepsiCo, Stanley Black & Decker, Franklin Templeton, Sumitomo Banking Corporation, New York Life and The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rely on Trifacta to democratize data wrangling.

AI, machine learning and analytics have become the primary growth opportunities for the cloud today. Yet, it’s this meteoric growth that is causing barriers to success as AI projects overwhelmingly face the same problem—data quality. As the pioneers in data wrangling, Trifacta offers the leading platform for managing data quality, preparation and pipelines that is natively integrated with all of the major cloud providers. A growing number of industry-leading organizations, including technology pioneers such as IBM and Google are choosing Trifacta to remove the critical barrier data wrangling presents to success with analytics and machine learning. —Adam Wilson, CEO, Trifacta

Through Trifacta’s combination of human-computer interaction, machine learning & scalable data processing it guides users through the process of exploring and preparing data.

By democratizing the data wrangling experience, Trifacta empowers technical data scientists and engineers as well as non-technical business analysts to work beyond data silos to deliver quality outputs with greater efficiency to downstream analytics initiatives.