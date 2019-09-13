Valmet Automotive accelerating fuel cell development

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 September 2019

To intensify its activities in e-mobility, Finland-based Valmet Automotive is increasingly focusing on the fuel cell. The company now under the lead of its Business Line Engineering has established a Center of Competence Fuel Cell. On the product side, the company has high hopes for an in-house developed flat-membrane humidifier.

Our target is clearly set. We want to be one of the leading development service providers in the field of fuel cells.

— Dr. Robert Hentschel, SVP Engineering Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive has been involved with fuel cells for more than three years. In early 2019, the company joined the fuel cell cluster of Baden-Württemberg. In April 2019, Valmet founded the Center of Competence (CoC) Fuel Cell to bundle the development work that has been spread over several engineering teams so far.

The Center of Competence, headed by Jochen Ludescher, has 25 employees.

The most promising product in the pipeline of current in-house developments is a flat-membrane humidifier. The advantage of the in-house development is the very compact design.

Va_work_flat_membrane_humidifier

Valmet flat-membrane humidifier under development.

In contrast to the currently used hollow fiber membrane humidifiers, the design of the flat membrane humidifier by Valmet Automotive is much more compact with the same performance. This opens up very flexible application possibilities.

Together with partners, Valmet Automotive now wants to bring the product to production maturity. Valmet says that the interest it is receiving from the automotive industry is very high.

Valmet is a source for engineering and manufacturing of vehicles and components. Since the beginning of 2017, the Chinese battery manufacturer CATL has been Valmet’s minority shareholder, and a strong partner for the company on the way to e-mobility.

