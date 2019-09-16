BASF and BNP Brinkmann support DLR research on mobility with lightweight natural fiber composite

BASF and its partner BNP Brinkmann are supporting the the German Aerospace Center’s (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- and Raumfahrt/DLR) current research project “Next Generation Car” (NGC) with a tailormade, lightweight composite based on natural fiber.

The goal of the DLR NGC project is to promote the development of quiet, low-emission road vehicles with a high degree of automation and a wide range. It uses state-of-the-art technologies, among other things, for vehicle structure, engine and energy management. Light-weight construction is key when it comes to the development of innovative vehicle concepts: About two thirds of fuel consumption depend directly on the weight of the vehicle.

The contribution to the project made by BASF and BNP Brinkmann concerned the “Safe Light Regional Vehicle” (SLRV), the smallest and lightest of the vehicle concepts developed as part of the NGC project. It combines a novel, metal sandwich type of construction with an innovative entry concept; a highly efficient hydrogen fuel cell system; and a novel car body to meet the demanding safety and weight (450 kg) requirements of the light-weight L7 vehicle category.





High-performance light-weight component: The natural composite material based on natural fiber was produced by using BASF’s Acrodur binder.

DLR presented a prototype of the NGC SLRV at the Composites Europe trade fair in Stuttgart last week.





The DLR-Concept car SLRV at the Composites Europe 2019.

The interior floor of the NGC SLRV features light-weight composites made from natural fiber to protect the car body against mechanical deformation.

BASF and BNP Brinkmann were able to help us meet a difficult requirement and supplied us with tailormade molded parts that combine extremely low weight with high stability. This was essential for our NGC SLRV because, as the hood opens upward, people get into the car in an upright position, which leads to a particularly high point load on the car body in the footwell. —Michael Kriescher, responsible project leader at the Institute for Vehicle Concepts of DLR

By using our Acrodur binder we were able, together with our partner BNP Brinkmann, to produce a composite material from renewable resources that meets the German Aerospace Center’s particularly high requirements for stability and weight. —Thorsten Habeck, Head of Business Management Fiber Bonding – Europe, Middle East & Africa at BASF

BASF helped produce the component by providing its experience with fiber bonding products. In the past, this expertise and the use of the Acrodur binder for natural fiber composites led to several high-performance light-weight components that were serially produced for the automotive industry.

Collaboration partner BNP Brinkmann, a specialist for multifaceted types of fleece that are used for semi-finished products by the automotive industry, supported the production of the component.