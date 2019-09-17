CalEPA to hold public workshop on new strategies to achieve carbon neutrality in transportation; vehicles and fuels

The 2019-2020 California State Budget authorizes $3 million for two studies focused on the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), in consultation with the Energy Commission, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency, the Natural Resources Agency, the Transportation Agency, and the Air Resources Board, is conducting the two studies.

Study 1 - Identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in that sector.

Study 2 - Identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.

On 24 September 2019, CalEPA and its sister agency partners will hold a public workshop to discuss the priorities of these two studies, their integration into existing regulatory and planning processes, relevant timelines, and ongoing public engagement.

According to the text authorizing the studies: