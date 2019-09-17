CalEPA to hold public workshop on new strategies to achieve carbon neutrality in transportation; vehicles and fuels
17 September 2019
The 2019-2020 California State Budget authorizes $3 million for two studies focused on the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.
The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), in consultation with the Energy Commission, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency, the Natural Resources Agency, the Transportation Agency, and the Air Resources Board, is conducting the two studies.
Study 1 - Identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in that sector.
Study 2 - Identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.
On 24 September 2019, CalEPA and its sister agency partners will hold a public workshop to discuss the priorities of these two studies, their integration into existing regulatory and planning processes, relevant timelines, and ongoing public engagement.
According to the text authorizing the studies:
Vehicles. $1,500,000 will be available for a study to identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in the sector, including the transition to zero-emission light-duty vehicles, in particular, passenger vehicles, the transition to zero-emission heavy vehicles, and the adoption of other technology to significantly reduce emissions from heavy vehicles; the role of alternative fuels; and the impact of land use policy.
The study shall include, but not be limited to, strategies for reducing vehicle miles traveled, including increasing transit ridership.
Demand and Supply of Fossil Fuels. $1,500,000 will be available for a study to identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.
The Secretary for Environmental Protection shall contract with the University of California system to produce this study. An interagency state team led by the California Environmental Protection Agency shall further develop the scope of the study in order to evaluate pathways to achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2045, manage the decline of in-state production as the state’s fossil fuel demand decreases, and assess potential impacts to disadvantaged and low-income communities and strategies to address those impacts.
Comments