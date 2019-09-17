Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Argonne team developing MaLTESE for onboard realtime adaptive learning and controls
Stanford/DTU team devises new effective solid-oxide electrochemical cell for CO2 electrolysis

CalEPA to hold public workshop on new strategies to achieve carbon neutrality in transportation; vehicles and fuels

17 September 2019

The 2019-2020 California State Budget authorizes $3 million for two studies focused on the state’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

The California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), in consultation with the Energy Commission, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, the Labor and Workforce Development Agency, the Natural Resources Agency, the Transportation Agency, and the Air Resources Board, is conducting the two studies.

  • Study 1 - Identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in that sector.

  • Study 2 - Identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.

On 24 September 2019, CalEPA and its sister agency partners will hold a public workshop to discuss the priorities of these two studies, their integration into existing regulatory and planning processes, relevant timelines, and ongoing public engagement.

According to the text authorizing the studies:

  • Vehicles. $1,500,000 will be available for a study to identify strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles and to achieve carbon neutrality in the sector, including the transition to zero-emission light-duty vehicles, in particular, passenger vehicles, the transition to zero-emission heavy vehicles, and the adoption of other technology to significantly reduce emissions from heavy vehicles; the role of alternative fuels; and the impact of land use policy.

    The study shall include, but not be limited to, strategies for reducing vehicle miles traveled, including increasing transit ridership.

  • Demand and Supply of Fossil Fuels. $1,500,000 will be available for a study to identify strategies to decrease demand and supply of fossil fuels, while managing the decline of fossil fuel use in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable.

    The Secretary for Environmental Protection shall contract with the University of California system to produce this study. An interagency state team led by the California Environmental Protection Agency shall further develop the scope of the study in order to evaluate pathways to achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2045, manage the decline of in-state production as the state’s fossil fuel demand decreases, and assess potential impacts to disadvantaged and low-income communities and strategies to address those impacts.

Posted on 17 September 2019 in Electric (Battery), Emissions, Policy | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)