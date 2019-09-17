Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
In 2017, Australia, Chile, and Argentina produced 91% of the world’s lithium

17 September 2019

Some key materials used for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries are lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and natural graphite, which come from more than 30 different countries. In 2017, Australia, Chile, and Argentina produced 91% of all lithium while the rest of the world supplied the remaining 9%.

The Democratic Republic of Congo produced 59% of the world’s cobalt. Other lithium-ion battery materials, such as nickel, have a more even distribution of production throughout the world.

Clean Energy Manufacturing Analysis Center, “Are there enough materials to cover li-ion batteries?”

