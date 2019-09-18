Daimler Trucks & Buses and CATL enter global Li-ion battery cell modules supply agreement for electric trucks

Daimler Trucks & Buses and battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) have entered a global battery cell modules supply agreement for electric trucks. CATL will supply lithium-ion battery cell modules for a wide range of Daimler Trucks & Buses’ global electric truck portfolio to be introduced in markets from 2021 onwards, including the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and the Freightliner eM2.

The development of the battery systems lies with Daimler Trucks & Buses. Battery pack assembly will be carried out by Daimler Trucks & Buses at its Mercedes-Benz Mannheim plant in Germany and its Detroit (Michigan) plant in the US.

The heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz eActros with a range of around 200 km is in intensive customer trials as part of an eActros innovation fleet in Germany and Switzerland with the first customer hand over in 2018. In the United States, the all-electric medium Freightliner eM2 and the heavy-duty Freightliner eCascadia trucks are also in practical customer testing.

Around 150 units of the light-duty FUSO eCanter are already in customer operation in cities around the globe such as New York City, Tokyo, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Lisbon.

Since 2018, the E-Mobility Group has bundled Daimler Trucks & Buses’ global know-how in the field of e-mobility and has defined the strategy for electric components and products across brands and segments. As is the case with the global platform strategy for conventional vehicles, the E-Mobility Group develops an integrated electric architecture, maximizing the use of synergies and optimizing the application of investments.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2018, the company’s sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide—leading in the world, according to data from SNE Research.