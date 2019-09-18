Toyota investing additional $391M in San Antonio truck assembly plant

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 September 2019

Toyota is investing an additional $391 million at its San Antonio truck assembly plant. Once the new investment is complete, the plant’s total investment will exceed $3 billion.

This is Toyota’s third investment at its San Antonio truck plant which assembles the full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks; the facility directly employs more than 3,200 team members. Including its 23 on-site suppliers, total employment at the plant’s site tops 7,200.

The announcement comes as part of a broader commitment from Toyota to invest $13 billion in its US operations over five years through 2021. This new investment also comes with a commitment by Toyota Texas to continue funding local workforce development.

As part of Toyota’s commitment to help San Antonio’s workforce and education, Alamo Promise will receive a $500,000 donation from Toyota Texas over a five-year period. Alamo Promise’s mission is to end poverty, enhance economic and social mobility and meet workforce demands throughout the city.

Separately, Aisin AW, a supplier to Toyota Texas and other automakers, announced that it will invest $400 million and bring 900 new jobs to a future facility in nearby Cibolo, TX.

This new investment at Toyota Texas is in response to strong customer demand and will make the plant even more competitive in the long-term and more efficient while remaining flexible with multi-vehicle production capabilities by introducing various advanced manufacturing technologies.

According to a study commissioned by the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation, total economic impact of these investments will surpass $10 billion with an employment multiplier of over 40,000 jobs over the next ten years for the region.

