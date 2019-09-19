Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Shell and BP join Collaboratory for Advancing Methane Science (CAMS)
Nissan and EDF Group partner to accelerate EV adoption and grid integration across Europe

Cummins invests in Loop Energy; fuel cell range extenders for medium- and heavy-duty trucks

19 September 2019

Loop Energy, a provider of fuel cell electric range extenders for medium- and heavy-duty transport applications, announced a cash investment from Cummins Inc. Cummins has made several recent investments in the electrification powertrain side of their business, including acquisitions of Hydrogenics (earlier post) and Efficient Drivetrains (earlier post).

Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining interest from transportation industry leaders as they can facilitate the transition from vehicles running on fossil fuels to sustainable electric solutions. In commercial transport applications, fuel cell range extended vehicles emit no greenhouse gas or pollutant emissions and there is no impact to vehicle payload weight, power demands or refueling time compared to battery-only systems.

Loop Energy will also supply Cummins with range extender systems for incorporation into demonstration trucks. Loop’s module—configurable in 30kW or 50kW sizes—provides a breakthrough in terms of cost and power density, allowing truck operators to transition to zero-emissions without an impact to cost of ownership.

7401EF0D-5ADF-4E5F-A265-F46B8F6A8225

Cummins is investing in a broad portfolio of power solutions, including advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technologies and the electrification of commercial applications. This investment is continued evidence of our commitment to next-generation trucking technologies, and we look forward to working with Loop Energy to further validate the provision of zero-emissions fuel cell range extenders for customers.

—Thad Ewald, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Cummins

Posted on 19 September 2019 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)