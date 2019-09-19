Cummins invests in Loop Energy; fuel cell range extenders for medium- and heavy-duty trucks
19 September 2019
Loop Energy, a provider of fuel cell electric range extenders for medium- and heavy-duty transport applications, announced a cash investment from Cummins Inc. Cummins has made several recent investments in the electrification powertrain side of their business, including acquisitions of Hydrogenics (earlier post) and Efficient Drivetrains (earlier post).
Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining interest from transportation industry leaders as they can facilitate the transition from vehicles running on fossil fuels to sustainable electric solutions. In commercial transport applications, fuel cell range extended vehicles emit no greenhouse gas or pollutant emissions and there is no impact to vehicle payload weight, power demands or refueling time compared to battery-only systems.
Loop Energy will also supply Cummins with range extender systems for incorporation into demonstration trucks. Loop’s module—configurable in 30kW or 50kW sizes—provides a breakthrough in terms of cost and power density, allowing truck operators to transition to zero-emissions without an impact to cost of ownership.
Cummins is investing in a broad portfolio of power solutions, including advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technologies and the electrification of commercial applications. This investment is continued evidence of our commitment to next-generation trucking technologies, and we look forward to working with Loop Energy to further validate the provision of zero-emissions fuel cell range extenders for customers.—Thad Ewald, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Cummins
