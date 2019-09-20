Volkswagen investing in climate protection projects to compensate for unavoidable CO2 emissions

Volkswagen is investing in climate protection projects to compensate for unavoidable CO 2 .

The first project, Katingan Mentaya, a forest protection project on the Indonesian island of Borneo, compensates for the currently still unavoidable CO 2 emissions from the supply chain, production and delivery of the new Volkswagen e-vehicle ID.3, as well as emissions from other areas.

The Volkswagen Group is focusing initially on forest conservation and restoration, especially in the tropics. Projects are certified according to the highest international standards Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) as well as Climate Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCB) or Gold Standard.

The decarbonization strategy of the Volkswagen Group focuses on the prevention and reduction of CO 2 emissions, for example through energy efficiency and conversion to renewable energies. Where total decarbonization is not yet possible, we want to invest in forest conservation programs that greatly reduce atmospheric CO 2 , provide long-term support to local communities, protect biodiversity, while at the same time, help address the climate crisis in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, the IPCC 1.5-degree report of leading climate scientists states that natural carbon sinks are essential for meeting climate goals and we want to contribute towards this. —Ralf Pfitzner, Head of Sustainability at the Volkswagen Group,

In the Katingan Mentaya Project, Volkswagen is working with Permian Global, a developer of tropical forest protection and restoration projects. The Katingan Mentaya Project, which protects 149,800 hectares of tropical peatland forest, is located in Central Kalimantan on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

The Project also protects a high conservation value habitat, which is home to a vibrant and important mix of species, including between 5 and 10 percent of the remaining populations of Borneo Orangutans, Proboscis monkeys and Southern Borneo gibbons.

The Project also works closely with 34 surrounding village communities to improve living conditions and contribute to sustainable development, including direct employment in the fire management teams, the provision of microfinance loans, and support to education and health.

Further projects in cooperation with project development partners for the protection and restoration of tropical forests in South America and Southeast Asia are under development. In addition, climate protection projects for the factory locations of the Group will be prepared or expanded in further course.