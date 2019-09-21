California Governor signs two bills to strengthen emission standard for trucks; Executive Order leverages $700B portfolio to strengthen climate resiliency

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills to strengthen emission standards for trucks, semis and other high-pollution vehicles. The Governor also issued an executive order directing the leveraging of the state’s $700-billion CalPERS, CalSTRS and UC Retirement Program portfolio to drive investment toward carbon-neutral technologies. The order also directs the California Air Resources Board (ARB) to push automakers to produce even more clean vehicles, and to find ways for more Californians to purchase these vehicles on the new and used markets.

CARB is tasked with developing new grant criteria for clean vehicle programs to encourage manufacturers to produce clean, affordable cars and propose new strategies to increase demand in the primary and secondary markets for zero emission vehicles. Finally, CARB is to strengthen existing or to adopt new regulations to achieve greenhouse gas reductions within the transportation sector.

Truck emissions. SB 210 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) requires the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to develop and implement a Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance Program for non-gasoline, heavy-duty trucks—the first ‘smog check’ program of its kind in the nation.

SB 44 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) requires CARB to create a comprehensive plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Medium and heavy-duty diesel trucks make up only four percent of the 28.2 million vehicles on the road in California but accounted for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector and 8% of statewide greenhouse gas emissions this year.

Executive order. Other elements of the executive order include: