Amazon orders 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian through 2030

Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian—the largest single order yet of electric delivery vehicles—with vans slated to start delivering packages to customers in 2021.





Amazon plans to have 10,000 of the new electric vehicles on the road as early as 2022 and all 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030—saving 4 million metric tons of carbon per year by 2030.

Amazon invested $440 million in the Michigan-based startup producer of electric vehicles as part of a $700-million investment round announced in February 2019. (Earlier post.)

The delivery van would be Rivian’s third production electric vehicle, behind the already announced pickup (R1T) and SUV (R1S)—both of which the company has positioned as Electric Adventure Vehicles.

For the trucks and SUVs, Rivian is using a flexible skateboard chassis which features quad motors, independent air suspension, intelligent battery management system, hydraulic roll control system and thermal systems.





The announcement came alongside the company’s announcement of its co-founding of the Climate Pledge, a commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Amazon is the first signatory of this pledge. The Climate Pledge calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Accord’s goal of 2050.

Companies that sign The Climate Pledge agree to: