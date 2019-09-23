Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Report: Hydrogen ministerial meeting to call for 10M fuel cell vehicles in 10 years
PNNL/INL team assesses costs and GHG LCA for converting biomass to drop-in fuels via fast pyrolysis and upgrading

Fiat Chrysler and Italian grid operator Terna partner on V2G trials

23 September 2019

The CEO and General Manager of Terna, Luigi Ferraris, and the Chief Operating Officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in EMEA, Pietro Gorlier, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint trialing of sustainable mobility services and technologies such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). Terna is one of the main European electricity transmission grid operators and manages the Italian high voltage transmission grid, with more than 74,000 km of lines.

190919_IC_MoU-Terna-FCA_01

Under the agreement, a new technology lab will be built at the Terna location in Turin. The lab will allow trials on the performance and capacities of electric cars for the provision of services to support the flexibility and stabilization of the electricity grid, and their one-way and two-way interaction with the grid via a dedicated charging infrastructure.

Feasibility studies will also be launched for an experimental demonstration fleet of electric cars connected to the grid via a V2G infrastructure, to be built in an area inside the FCA Mirafiori industrial complex.

Gorlier said that they will start with the electric Cinquecento, and plan to reach 600-700 test vehicle by 2020-21.

Smart management of charging via the V2G charging points will enable electric cars to support the management of the grid, supplying services intended to meet the needs for system flexibility. The capacity supplied by electric cars will help to stabilize the grid and, at the same time, to reduce the total cost of ownership of the car itself, thanks to the economic benefit deriving from the provision of these services to the grid.

Posted on 23 September 2019 in Electric (Battery), V2X | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)