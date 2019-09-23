Fiat Chrysler and Italian grid operator Terna partner on V2G trials

The CEO and General Manager of Terna, Luigi Ferraris, and the Chief Operating Officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in EMEA, Pietro Gorlier, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint trialing of sustainable mobility services and technologies such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). Terna is one of the main European electricity transmission grid operators and manages the Italian high voltage transmission grid, with more than 74,000 km of lines.





Under the agreement, a new technology lab will be built at the Terna location in Turin. The lab will allow trials on the performance and capacities of electric cars for the provision of services to support the flexibility and stabilization of the electricity grid, and their one-way and two-way interaction with the grid via a dedicated charging infrastructure.

Feasibility studies will also be launched for an experimental demonstration fleet of electric cars connected to the grid via a V2G infrastructure, to be built in an area inside the FCA Mirafiori industrial complex.

Gorlier said that they will start with the electric Cinquecento, and plan to reach 600-700 test vehicle by 2020-21.

Smart management of charging via the V2G charging points will enable electric cars to support the management of the grid, supplying services intended to meet the needs for system flexibility. The capacity supplied by electric cars will help to stabilize the grid and, at the same time, to reduce the total cost of ownership of the car itself, thanks to the economic benefit deriving from the provision of these services to the grid.