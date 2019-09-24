Adamas: average EV sold in 2019 H1 contained 52% more LCE than the average EV sold a year prior

From 2018 H1 through 2019 H1, the growing popularity of long-range BEVs with high-capacity batteries resulted in a 52% increase in the amount of lithium carbonate and lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) deployed globally per EV, from 7.7 kg to 11.7 kg, according to a new biannual report from Adamas Intelligence, titled State of Charge: EVs, Batteries and Battery Materials.

The report also finds that Iin 2019 H1, 27,350 tonnes of battery-grade nickel were deployed globally in batteries of all newly-sold passenger EVs combined, an increase of 78% over the amount deployed in 2018 H1. Over the same period, nickel deployment in BEVs increased 119% year-over-year to 20,600 tonnes in 2019 H1 on the back of the industry’s ongoing shift to higher-nickel cathode chemistries, while nickel deployment in PHEV and HEV batteries increased a mere 8% and 13%, respectively, versus 2018 H1 due to weak sales-growth.

Further, in 2019 H1, 7,200 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt were deployed globally in batteries of all newly-sold passenger EVs combined, an increase of 81% over the amount deployed in 2018 H1. Over the same period, cobalt deployment in BEVs increased 107% year-over-year to 6,100 tonnes in 2019 H1 resulting from strong BEV sales and steadily increasing average pack capacity.

Asia-Pacific was responsible for deployment of 61% of all cobalt used globally in EV batteries in 2019 H1, up from 50% in 2018 H1, as key Chinese cell suppliers increasingly shift from cobalt-devoid LFP cathodes to cobalt-bearing NCM cathodes.

Among the other findings of the report: