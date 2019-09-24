BYD to unveil new electric transit bus and motor coach

BYD will unveil a new electric transit bus (K7M-ER) and a new electric motor coach (C9M) at BusCon 2019, held at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis 23-25 September.





The K7M-ER will also be displayed at the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) conference at the Keystone Conference Center in Keystone, Colorado from 24-27 September.

In designing the K7M-ER, BYD listened to its transit agency customers and made the vehicle 101.6 inches wide, allowing for the placement of a wheelchair ramp at the front of the bus rather than toward the back. The K7M-ER has a range of up to 185 miles, 20 seats, and a charging time of 3.5 to 4 hours.

The C9M is 40-foot long motor coach, the first battery-electric motor coach of its length in the industry. The C9M is an ideal commuter coach. The C9M has a range of up to 200 miles and can be equipped to have 49 seats or 45 seats with a restroom. The C9M has a charging time of 4.5 to 5 hours.

All BYD buses sold to US transit agencies exceed the Federal Transit Administration’s “Buy America” regulatory requirements.