Queensland-first renewable hydrogen project commences at BOC production facility in Bulwer Island

Leading gas and engineering company BOC, a subsidiary of Linde plc, announced the commencement of a Queensland, Australia-first renewable hydrogen project at its production facility in Bulwer Island, Brisbane.

The $3.1-million end-to-end renewable hydrogen supply project received $950,000 funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and is supported by the Queensland Government.

BOC will install a 220 kW electrolyzer supplied by ITM Power and 100 kW solar array to produce renewable hydrogen through electrolysis at its Bulwer Island site. The electrolyser will have capacity to produce up to 2,400 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per month to power hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HFCEV) and supply BOC’s industrial customers.

A state-of-the-art hydrogen refueling station will also be supplied and installed by BOC at a site in Brisbane, with capability to refuel HFCEVs in less than 3 minutes.

John Evans, Managing Director BOC South Pacific said the project will leverage BOC’s existing infrastructure and expertise across the entire hydrogen supply chain, and support the introduction of hydrogen as a zero-emissions fuel in Queensland and Australia.

ARENA CEO, Darren Miller, Chief Executive Officer said BOC’s project would help to encourage other companies to enter the hydrogen market.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-2020.