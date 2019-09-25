Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid available for order in Europe, deliveries by year-end

Ford’s Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van (earlier post)is available to order now with first deliveries before the end of the year. Combining zero-emission driving capability and no range anxiety, the first-in-class Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van can be charged with grid electricity for a pure electric NEDC driving range of up to 56 km (35 miles).





The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid’s front wheels are driven exclusively by a 92.9 kW electric motor powered by a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0‑liter EcoBoost gasoline engine acts as a range extender for total driving range exceeding 500 kilometers (310 miles), 2.7 l/100 km fuel efficiency (87 mpg US) and 60 g/km CO 2 emissions NEDC.

A net payload of 1,130 kg and unchanged load volume of 6.0 m3 are facilitated by careful packaging of the compact battery pack beneath the floor. The battery pack is covered by a standard eight-year/160,000 km (100,000-mile) warranty.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology features as standard, enabling operators to maximize vehicle efficiency and utilization. Introduced from spring 2020 and available for retrofitment to earlier vehicles, a new Geofencing module will be able to automatically switch the vehicle to zero-emission driving EV Now mode when entering a low-emission zone. The technology will help ensure businesses comply with regulations and avoid charges or penalties.

Ford is also introducing a new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid eight-seat people-mover, utilizing the same advanced powertrain technology. Offering superior levels of refinement in a spacious rear compartment with unique-in-segment conference seating, the Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid could be an ideal executive shuttle for businesses aiming to meet clean-air targets in areas such as inner cities or airports.

A charging port located within the front bumper enables the new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid to be charged in 4.3 hours using a domestic 240-volt 10-amp power supply, or 2.7 hours using a commercial type-2 AC vehicle charger. Additional electrical energy is captured through regenerative charging when the vehicle decelerates or brakes.

Four selectable EV modes enable the driver to choose how and when to use the available battery charge:

EV Auto is intended to provide the optimum blend of performance and efficiency. The vehicle’s control algorithms monitor battery energy levels and the current driving scenario—such as whether highway or stop-start driving—to decide whether to activate the range extender.

EV Now prioritizes usage of stored battery energy for emissions-free driving, deactivating the range extender until battery levels reach a minimum state of charge.

EV Later prioritizes the range extender and leverages regenerative charging to most efficiently maintain the current level of battery charge, ready for later use.

EV Charge utilizes the range extender to power the vehicle and to top up the battery for when further EV Now travel is needed.

Drivers can also choose the degree of energy recovery and braking assistance afforded by the regenerative charging system by selecting either Drive or Low on the gear selector. Releasing the accelerator pedal in Low-mode increases programmed deceleration, automatically illuminating the brake lights when necessary to warn drivers behind. The greater deceleration supports greater use of a one-pedal driving approach, particularly in stop-and-start urban scenarios, increasing the amount of kinetic energy recovered and stored in the battery for optimized electric driving range.

Inside the cabin, a power/charge gauge replaces the standard rev counter. Optimized following feedback from participants in Ford’s year-long real-world Transit Plug-In Hybrid trial in London (earlier post), the gauge clearly visualizes real-time energy recuperation to help drivers maximise electric driving range.

A smaller gauge for battery state of charge replaces the engine coolant temperature indicator and trip computer functions are configured specifically for the hybrid powertrain. EV mode indicators, maintenance alerts and a warning when the vehicle is plugged into a charging point, appear on the instrument display cluster. A status graphic displaying distance-to-empty for both the battery and range extender is visible on all screen displays.

In combination with the standard FordPass Connect on-board modem, the FordPass mobile app enables drivers to remotely monitor their vehicle’s charge status. From spring 2020, Ford’s recently launched FordPass Pro app—specifically designed to support smaller firms and owner drivers to maximize their productivity—will allow customers to check on the battery state of charge for up to five vehicles.

Ford is also introducing a new smartphone and tablet application that will enable its plug-in hybrid vehicle owners and operators to easily locate, navigate to and pay for charging. In partnership with NewMotion, Ford offers access to the largest public charging network with extensive coverage across Europe. The new app will deliver simplified access and payment for Ford customers at more than 118,000 charging points in 30 countries. Customers will be able to seamlessly utilise charging points across many markets, initiating and paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.

Ford also recently announced it will partner with six leading energy suppliers across Europe to provide home charging wall box installation services and green energy tariffs for the UK and Ireland. Ford’s wall box solution will deliver up to 50% more charging power than a typical domestic socket, to reduce at-home charging times by up to one-third for customers of Ford’s plug-in hybrid models.

The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in a single L1 H1 variant, with Van or Kombi bodystyles. The Van model is available in a choice of Base, Trend and high-specification Limited series. Cabin air-conditioning and a heated windscreen are standard on all vehicles, and available equipment includes Ford’s voice-activated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, featuring an 8-inch color touchscreen that can be controlled with pinch and swipe gestures.

Available driver assistance technologies include Active Park Assist and Lane-Keeping Alert supported by standard electric power-assisted steering that is optimized for city driving and easy maneuvering in busy commercial environments.

An optional 12-volt Epower Pack will enable operators to run high-power electrical equipment such as power tools or site lights from the vehicle’s high-voltage battery, using an easily accessible connection delivering up to 6 kW of power.