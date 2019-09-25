SA Government releases Hydrogen Action Plan

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 September 2019

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall released the state’s Hydrogen Action Plan, including the commitment of more than $1 million towards a study to identify optimal locations for renewable hydrogen production and export infrastructure.

Sa

Premier Marshall said the export of hydrogen presents significant economic opportunity for South Australia. Minister for Energy and Mining, Dan van Holst Pellekaan said the plan builds upon the state’s leading role in hydrogen and renewable energy.

The Hydrogen Action plan sets out twenty key actions across five key areas to help scale-up renewable hydrogen production for export and domestic consumption, and contribute to the South Australian Growth State Plan being developed by the Government.

Sa2

Posted on 25 September 2019

