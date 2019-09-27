Los Angeles-Long Beach Port trucking company replacing entire diesel truck fleet with near-zero emissions natural gas trucks, RNG

Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) is replacing its entire diesel trucking fleet with near-zero emission natural gas trucks, which it plans to fuel with carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG). The announcement was made in conjunction with the non-profit Coalition for Clean Air (CCA) to raise awareness of the importance of natural and renewable gas trucking to help improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions the Los Angeles region, especially at the LA and Long Beach ports.





In any given month, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year of smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions. TTSI’s 40 new near-zero emission heavy-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks reduce this type of emissions by 90%. In addition, when fueled with renewable natural gas the trucks will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%.

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), along with environmental health non-profit BREATHE LA, fueling company Clean Energy, engine manufacturer Cummins Westport, and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) participated in the announcement.

Twenty-five percent of TTSI’s investment in the new natural gas trucks was funded through CARB’s California Climate Investments initiative, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

TTSI’s analysis and testing of the Cummins Westport trucks found they met the company’s busy drayage operation needs. The trucks will be operated by TTSI’s Heavy Load Transfer, LLC division (Port Drayage).