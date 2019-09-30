Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Chinese autonomous trucking start-up Trunk

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the corporate venture capital arm of the Bosch Group, has invested in Trunk, a startup based in Beijing. Trunk provides combined hardware and software solutions for autonomous trucking.





Trunk is the first company to go into production with autonomous trucking solutions for the container logistics market, currently valued at some US$19 billion.

The company’s solutions feature artificial intelligence (AI) and are specifically designed for logistics applications such as container transportation in and between ports and warehouses.





Trunk’s unrivaled AI-based technology enables 24/7 goods transportation with limited human involvement. This is a key step toward achieving logistics automation in the near future. The technology is strategically relevant for numerous Bosch products in commercial-vehicle applications. —Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, the managing director of RBVC

Trunk is a full-stack supplier for truck manufacturers. The company’s products include fleet management and remote control software that is certified for automotive use (ISO 26262) and that can be fully integrated into customer operating platforms, such as terminal operating systems in ports. Trunk’s perception, decision-making, and planning modules offer best-in-class localization accuracy.

By leveraging specially designed neural networks as well as inference and robotic technologies, Trunk is able to tailor its solutions precisely with customer needs. In doing so, the company is helping to compensate for an ever-increasing shortage of drivers, saving energy, and easing tedious workflows.

The success of this approach is already visibly in the form of strong strategic partnerships, for example with China Merchant Port, China’s biggest port operator. Among the startup’s customers are logistics giants such as Tianjin Port and Sinotruck.

China has evolved into a major hub for manufacturing, trading, and technology development, and seen domestic consumption rise accordingly. As a result, demand for logistics services in China is at an all-time high. Like many countries, however, China is faced with a shortage of qualified truck drivers, which is making it difficult to keep up with demand.

Trunk believes that autonomous trucking technology is the key to meeting these challenges. It also has the potential to revolutionize the logistics sector, both in China and around the globe. Thanks to its long-standing experience in this field, Trunk is well-positioned to become one of the leading suppliers in this market.

Trunk’s founders are Chinese pioneers in autonomous driving. The management team comprises AI experts, automotive-industry veterans, and logistics leaders, all with excellent track records. The shareholders include iFlyTek, a leading AI company, GLP, a leading global investment manager specializing in logistics and related technology, and EBVC, a senior logistics investor.