Report finds one-third fewer polluting vehicles entered central London during ULEZ’ first four months

An analysis of the early impacts of London’s new Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) found that in the first four months of its operation (March – July 2019) there was a reduction of 12,524 older, more polluting, non-compliant vehicles detected in the zone—a reduction of more than one-third.

There was a 30% decrease in the proportion of vehicles in the central zone that were non-compliant from March 2019 to July 2019.





The report also found that in July 2019 the average compliance rate with the ULEZ standards was around 73% in congestion charging hours and 75% in a 24-hour period. This is much higher than 39% in February 2017 and the 61% in March 2019 (congestion charging hours).

The Central London ULEZ started on 8 April 2019 and operates in the existing central London Congestion Charge Zone. Unlike the congestion charge, the ULEZ operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Vehicles must meet strict emission standards to drive in the ULEZ area:

Euro 4 for gasoline cars and vans (less than 14 years old in 2019)

Euro 6 for diesel cars (less than five years old in 2019)

Euro 6 for diesel vans (less than four years old in 2019)

Euro 3 for motorcycles and other L-category vehicles

Euro VI for trucks, buses and coaches

Vehicles that do not meet these standards must pay a charge of £12.50 (US$15.37) per day for cars, motorcycles and vans and £100 (US$122.93) per day for trucks, buses/coaches.

The report says that the daily charges have raised £51 million (US$62.69 million) for City Hall to spend on green transport initiatives.