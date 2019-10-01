NY governor announces $3M for municipalities to purchase zero-emissions vehicles and infrastructure

NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the availability of $3 million in state funds to help municipalities purchase zero-emission vehicles and install related infrastructure. The rebates and grants are administered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation and supported by the state’s Environmental Protection Fund.

This round of funding will be administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) through the New York State Grants Gateway and includes the following:

Clean Vehicle Rebates: $500,000. Rebates are available to municipalities that purchase (or lease for a minimum of 36 months) an eligible, clean vehicle placed into municipal service at a dealership in New York State on or after July 1, 2019. Plug-in hybrid, all-electric, or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with a 10- to 50-mile electric range are eligible for rebates of $2,500. Vehicles with an electric range of 51 miles or greater are eligible for rebates of $5,000. DEC will accept applications until 24 July 2020, or until funding is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

ZEV Infrastructure Grants: $2,500,000. Grants are available to municipalities to install hydrogen filling station components or electric vehicle supply equipment that is Level 2 or direct current fast charge (DCFC). A 20 percent local match based on total project cost is required. Maximum grant amounts are $250,000 for any facility and $500,000 to any one municipality. There is no minimum award amount. DEC will accept applications until 29 May 2020, or until funding is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

Initiatives and programs supporting the growth of ZEV adoption and corresponding infrastructure in New York state include: