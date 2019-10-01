Medium/heavy trucks were 4% of the US vehicle population in 2017 but accounted for 26% of fuel use

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
01 October 2019

Trucks in the medium/heavy truck category include tractor trailers, also known as combination trucks, and single-unit trucks. In the most recent year for which data are available, combination trucks made up only 1% of the truck population but were responsible for 6% of all vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and 17% of vehicle fuel use.

Single-unit trucks were 3% of the truck population and 3% of VMT, while making up 9% of vehicle fuel use.

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, Highway Statistics 2017, Washington, DC, March 2019, Table VM-1.

Posted on 01 October 2019 in Fuels, Heavy-duty, Market Background | | Comments (1)

SJC

We can make progress with trucks.

Posted by: SJC | 01 October 2019 at 06:11 AM

