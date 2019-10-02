Siemens partners with Chinese R&D center TIES to develop new technologies for EV batteries

Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies (TIES), a major Chinese energy storage research and development center, to build an Advanced Battery Technology Innovation Center.

The Innovation Center, to be located at the CNY500-million (US$70-million), 51,000 square meter facility in Liyang, China, will be dedicated to transforming and upgrading the advanced battery industry, including nurturing advanced battery technology research and development, and the development and introduction of high-end talents in this growing area.

The Innovation Center will provide the advanced battery innovation chain and industry chain with comprehensive digital services, including design and simulation, test and analysis, pilot verification and engineering simulation.

The Innovation Center will also provide manufacturing enterprises, both domestic and abroad, with high-quality professional digital transformation services, including digital construction and digital manufacturing construction consulting services for medium- and large-sized enterprises, implementation of complete solutions for digital enterprises, as well as the development of digital capabilities for and shared lab leases for small and micro businesses.

In doing so, this center can enable advanced research in battery technology, drive collaboration throughout the supply chain, and allow partners to develop the leading-edge battery technologies required for enhanced range with future electric vehicles.

As the first digital innovation center in battery field we aim to provide comprehensive digital solutions for the innovation chain and production chain, from first principle calculation to digital twin factory, from materials to systems. This target is difficult to be realized but certainly worthy for long-term effort. Based on digital solutions, we believe we can understand the complex batteries and their processing precisely and produce the new batteries with unprecedented quality and reliability. —Professor Hong Li, Chief Executive Officer at TIES

Launched in April 2019, TIES was set up jointly by the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Science and Jiangsu Zhongguancun Technology Park (Z-Park) for developing new battery technologies and providing high quality customized services.

The ABTIC Innovation Center is planned to open by the end of 2019. It is the first Innovation Center focused on advanced battery technology, and it is the first center in China to provide comprehensive third-party testing, research and development, verification and technology services to the battery industry. Much of China’s burgeoning battery ecosystem, including both domestic and international companies like CATL and LG Chem, is clustered within a few hundred kilometers of Liyang.