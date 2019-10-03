Linde takes 20% stake in ITM Power; JV for green hydrogen

The global industrial gas and engineering company Linde Group has made a £38.0 million (US$47 million) strategic investment in electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power plc. Linde also is entering into a 50/50 joint venture with ITM which will focus on delivering green hydrogen to large scale industrial projects, principally those with an installed electrolyzer capacity of 10 MW and above.

ITM also intends to raise up to £6.8 million through a share offering. Linde’s investment will give it approximately 20% of ITM.

ITM intends to use the funds principally to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, particularly for the development and production of large-scale 5MW electrolyzers; to facilitate product standardization and manufacturing cost reduction; to fund its initial financial contribution to the JV, and to provide working capital and balance sheet strength to support the delivery of the contract backlog and opportunity pipeline.