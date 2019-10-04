Mercedes-Benz to supply Venturi Racing for Season 6 of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz announced a technology supply agreement with Venturi Racing in the run-up to the Formula E season 6 opener in late November at Diriyah.

In Season 6, Venturi Racing will run two examples of the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01, alongside the cars fielded by the works Mercedes team, in order to accelerate the manufacturer’s learning curve in its debut Formula E season.

The technology supply will comprise the cooling system, rear frame, rear suspension, dampers, software, onboard electronics and wiring, as well as the brand-new powertrain (including inverter, motor, rear-axle components and energy management software) designed and developed at Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), the Daimler group’s global center of excellence for high-performance hybrid technology.

Venturi Racing will thus benefit from the combined know-how of the Mercedes-Benz motorsport family.

Official testing for all teams at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia is next on the timetable of events (15-18 October) leading up to the debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. The new season will start on the weekend of 22/23 November with the first two rounds at Diriyah.