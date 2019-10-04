ICCT makes recommendations for post-Euro 6 light duty vehicle emissions standards

The European Commission has begun work aimed at post-Euro 6 emission standards for on-road vehicles. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)—an independent nonprofit organization founded to provide unbiased research and technical and scientific analysis to environmental regulators—has pitched a paper into the pre-regulations mix.

The paper highlights issues and limitations of the current standards; compares them to current and future regulations in other parts of the world; and makes policy recommendations for light-duty post-Euro 6 standards. The main recommendations are:





The report expands on the topics in the summary table.