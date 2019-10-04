ICCT makes recommendations for post-Euro 6 light duty vehicle emissions standards
04 October 2019
The European Commission has begun work aimed at post-Euro 6 emission standards for on-road vehicles. The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT)—an independent nonprofit organization founded to provide unbiased research and technical and scientific analysis to environmental regulators—has pitched a paper into the pre-regulations mix.
The paper highlights issues and limitations of the current standards; compares them to current and future regulations in other parts of the world; and makes policy recommendations for light-duty post-Euro 6 standards. The main recommendations are:
The report expands on the topics in the summary table.
The ICCT commends the commitment of the European Commission to continue to address on-road emissions through a new phase of pollutant emission standards. With this report, the ICCT seeks to bring attention to a long list of important issues. The breadth and depth of topics that must be addressed in the coming months will require uninterrupted efforts of the Commission, its contractors, and all other stakeholders invested in reducing the environmental impact of road transport.
The ICCT will continue to actively contribute in the upcoming process, leading to the release of a strong regulatory proposal by the Commission by the end of 2020 or early 2021. The ICCT expects the post-Euro 6 emission standards to begin implementation in 2025, more than a decade after the first implementation steps of the current Euro 6 standards.—Recommendations For Post-Euro 6 Standards For Light-Duty Vehicles In The EU
