Mitsubishi Motors to unveil small PHEV SUV concept with four motors and gas turbine range extender

04 October 2019

At the Tokyo Motor Show lather this month, Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) will unveil the MI-TECH CONCEPT—a small plug-in hybrid SUV featuring a 4-motor 4WD system called Quad Motor with Dual Motor AYC (active yaw control) with 2-motors for both front and rear axle.

The light and compact PHEV drive system is optimized for the small SUV; a gas turbine engine-generator serves as a range-extender instead of the usual gasoline engine-generator. This provides the driver to use pure-electric driving mode and series hybrid modes, and delivers the smooth and powerful performance characteristics inherent to electrified vehicles.

MI-TECH CONCEPT adopts a human machine interface (HMI) that projects a variety of information detected by using advanced optical sensing technology onto the AR windshield. The MI-PILOT driver assistance system not only alerts the driver in potential collision, it also supports their operation of the steering wheel and brakes.

In addition, active safety systems support the driver in avoiding collisions, or mitigate the collision damage.

MMC will also introduce a new-generation Super Height K-Wagon Concept. Other exhibits on the MMC booth will be the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER—the mid-size electrified SUV concept, which was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show in March 2019 and being given its Japan debut this time; Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric SUV; Eclipse Cross crossover SUV; Delica D:5 – the minivan; eK Cross – the K height wagon and other key models sold in Japan.

