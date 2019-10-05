California ARB grant solicitation for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced a competitive grant solicitation for an administrator to implement the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-20. This solicitation includes an option for new Grant Agreements for fiscal years FY 2020-21 and FY 2021‑22, if additional funds become available.

CARB expecteds that between $132 million and $152 million will be allocated to HVIP for FY 2019-20. The final funding amount is pending Board approval on 24 October 2019.

HVIP is intended to encourage and accelerate the deployment of zero-emission and other clean heavy-duty vehicle technology in California. HVIP provides vouchers for California purchasers and lessees for eligible vehicles on a first come, first-served basis. In addition, HVIP provides increased incentives for fleets purchasing zero-emission vehicles located in disadvantaged communities with a goal of at least 50% of HVIP funding supporting vehicles domiciled in disadvantaged communities.

This solicitation is open to local air districts, other California-based public entities, or California-based non-profit organizations with California heavy-duty vehicle, vehicle incentive project, and/or air quality expertise.

Applications must be delivered to CARB no later than 5:00 p.m. (PDT), Monday, 18 November 2019.