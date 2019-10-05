ZF becomes “Official Powertrain Partner” of Mahindra Racing for Formula E

With immediate effect, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is the new “Official Powertrain Partner” of Mahindra Racing, one of the founding teams in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Together with Mahindra Racing, ZF has already started development of the electric driveline for the 2020/2021 season.

The first test bench tests and test drives of the newly developed driveline, which builds on the successful ZF development status of recent years, are currently being planned for the beginning of next year.

In addition to the electric motor, development includes both a single-gear, highly efficient transmission and power electronics, which have been specifically designed for the application in motor sports.

Already in the sixth Formula E season, which starts in November, ZF will also support Mahindra Racing with chassis development expertise and provide the team with specially developed shock absorbers and engineering services.

The cooperation with Mahindra Racing also marks the end of the previous technology partnership with the Monegasque Venturi Formula E team. As of the 2019/2020 season, Venturi will go to the starting line as a customer team of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team.

Together with Venturi, ZF was successful in the most recent season with ZF’s first electric driveline for Formula E and, in addition to being honored on the podium several times, was able to celebrate its first victory in the all-electric racing series in Hong Kong.

Formula E is a great stage for ZF to demonstrate the quality and performance of our drive train solutions for the e-mobility of tomorrow. In no other racing series is the transfer of expertise from motorsports to volume production development as great as in Formula E. —Wolf-Henning Scheider, CEO of ZF

For example, ZF introduced power electronics on a silicon carbide basis for the Formula E drivetrain, which will be used in volume production in the near future to increase the efficiency and range of electric drives.

indra Racing has been part of the Formula E racing series since its inception, scoring four victories so far. Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Jerome D’Ambrosio of Belgium are competing as drivers for the team.

The electrification of the driveline is an essential means for ZF to contribute to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in road traffic. The technology company offers hybrid modules, plug-in hybrid transmissions, and electric drives for electric vehicles complete with power electronics and system integration.

Since January 2016, ZF has been bundling its e-mobility activities in the E-Mobility division. Some 9,000 employees work for ZF in the area of electric mobility at various locations around the world.