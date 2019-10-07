Lufthansa to use Neste sustainable aviation fuel blends on flights departing from Frankfurt

Neste, the world’s leading renewable fuel producer, and Lufthansa are strengthening their collaboration regarding the development of renewable solutions for aviation. As part of the collaboration, Lufthansa will use Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel blended with fossil jet fuel on flights departing from Frankfurt. The first batch of sustainable aviation fuel was delivered to Lufthansa earlier this year.

Collaboration between Neste and Lufthansa began in 2011, when Lufthansa successfully tested Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel on a total of 1,187 flights between Frankfurt and Hamburg: Lufthansa was the first airline to test alternative fuel in regular flight operations for about six months as a trial run in the context of the joint project “BurnFair”.

Aviation has a positive impact on people’s lives and it supports the growth of companies and economies. At the same time, the aviation industry accounts for approximately 3% of global human-made CO 2 emissions. The aviation industry has set goals to reduce aviation-related emissions and sustainable aviation fuels are seen as an important part of the solution.

Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials. Over the lifecycle including the impact of logistics, sustainable aviation fuel has up to 80% smaller carbon footprint compared to fossil jet fuel. It is fully compatible with the existing jet engine technology and fuel distribution infrastructure when blended with fossil jet fuel.

In the US and Europe, the company’s renewable jet fuel annual capacity is currently 100,000 tons. With the Singapore refinery expansion on the way, Neste will have the capacity to produce more than 1 million tonnes of renewable jet fuel by 2022.