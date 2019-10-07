Miami-Dade purchases 33 Proterra Catalyst E2 electric buses and Proterra charging systems; largest EV bus order on East Coast

Miami-Dade, Florida, has agreed to purchase 33, 40-foot Proterra Catalyst E2 electric buses with DuoPower drivetrain technology and up to 75 plug-in Proterra chargers. With 33 electric buses and charging systems, Miami-Dade represents the largest electric bus order on the East Coast.

Deploying battery-electric buses is one of the best actions we can take to improve our environment and our community’s public health. We are looking forward to working with Proterra to deliver clean, quiet transportation to Miami-Dade. —Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez

Miami has made a strong commitment to reduce fossil fuel consumption with at least 50% of the county’s buses being electrically powered by 2035.

With zero tailpipe emissions or pollutants, Proterra battery-electric buses eliminate about 230,000 pounds of CO 2 emissions annually for every diesel vehicle replaced by a zero-emission bus. Deploying battery-electric buses is an essential solution to reducing pollution in communities, especially in urban cities.

In addition to environmental benefits, the Proterra Catalyst vehicle offers superior performance with nearly twice the horsepower of a standard diesel bus and five times better fuel efficiency. The Proterra Catalyst electric bus also has the longest range of any battery-electric bus in its class.

Miami-Dade is installing up to 75 plug-in chargers to support future expansion of its electric vehicle fleet. Proterra will provide turn-key infrastructure installation, managing the process from start to finish.

Working with the county and local utility, Proterra’s team of in-house experts will design and implement the best charging infrastructure solution for Miami-Dade, simplifying the transition to an electric fleet. Proterra’s purpose-built high-power charging systems utilize standardized J1772-CCS plug-in technology, providing Miami-Dade the opportunity to charge other electric vehicles in addition to Proterra electric buses. Proterra chargers are also vehicle-to-grid capable and smart-grid ready.

Proterra recently announced that is has more than 100 customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.