Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NYC Comptroller Stringer and investors with $1.1T urge GM to get on board with the California compromise agreement on vehicle standards
LanzaTech China JV reports 9M gallons of ethanol made from steel flue gas; new JV for PET

New #NEMA standard to enable coexistence of C-V2X & DSRC for connected vehicle roadside infrastructure

08 October 2019

A new National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) Standard will harmonize and could accelerate deployment of connected vehicle roadside infrastructure technology, according to a preview of the Standard presented at the Intelligent Transportation Society of Georgia (ITSGA) Annual Meeting in Athens, GA.

NEMA TS 10 Connected Vehicle Infrastructure-Roadside Equipment commissioned by the NEMA Transportation Management Systems Section is a harmonized technical specification for roadside connected vehicle devices. Types of roadside devices covered under the Standard are traffic signals, crosswalk signs, flashing school zone safety beacons, ramp meters, and other electronic traffic control equipment.

A vital component of the connected vehicle ecosystem is the ability for vehicles and the infrastructure to communicate with each other regardless of the type of device or underlying technology.

With NEMA TS 10, Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) and Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) can work together in the same spectrum via a dual-mode or dual active roadside connected vehicle device.

It’s evident that, for the time being, these technologies will coexist in the marketplace. NEMA TS 10 will enable user agencies to have confidence in procuring roadside infrastructure equipment that will not become obsolete as communication technology advances.

The roadside connected vehicle devices proposed are designed for extensibility and provide the ability to implement future wireless technologies and applications without the need for replacement within the devices expected service life.

—Steve Griffith, NEMA Transportation Industry Director

The NEMA Connected Vehicle Infrastructure Technical Committee is currently drafting the Standard and is expected to be finished by the end of 2019.

Posted on 08 October 2019 in Connected vehicles, CV2X, Standards, V2X | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)