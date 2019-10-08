New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel 4x2 pickup EPA-rated at 32 mpg highway in US; new 3.0L EcoDiesel

Ram Truck announced EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2020 Ram 1500 powered by the new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine. The half-ton EcoDiesel will be rated at 32 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, 22 mpg city for 4x2 models; 29 mpg highway, 21 mpg city for 4x4 models.

Ram 1500’s unsurpassed 29 mpg highway fuel economy rating for 4x4 models is significant in that 4x4 models represent more than 80% of the U.S. full-size truck mix.

The Ram 1500’s all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque with 480 lb.-ft. (651 N·m) and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds.





The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram’s driving range exceeds 1,000 miles.

The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel offers the best torque and towing among all half-ton diesel trucks. Now with a 10-year track record, the Ram brand has emerged as a truck powertrain technology leader. The all-new EcoDiesel engine and Ram 1500 eTorque mild-hybrid powertrains deliver outstanding fuel efficiency alternatives for our Ram 1500 customers. —Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available across all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starts at $36,890 for the Tradesman Quad Cab 2WD, plus $1,695 destination. The EcoDiesel is a $4,995 option, or $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque ($3,300 on Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel and Laramie base models).

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab is also offered with the second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Pricing for the Ram 1500 Classic EcoDiesel (Crew Cab 4x2) starts at $39,140, plus destination.

All-new EcoDiesel engine. The third generation of the turbocharged EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6’s 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm is a 14% increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6, that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8% to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.

Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel’s improved dynamic and fuel economy performance:

A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry is more efficient and provides improved response as engine rpms rise and fall.

Redesigned intake ports to improve engine performance and fuel economy.

Introduction of a dual, high-pressure and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation system, a first for a diesel engine in North America. The EcoDiesel’s existing high-pressure EGR, with cooling exhaust gases drawn from the exhaust manifold, is augmented with a low-pressure EGR system that draws exhaust gases after they exit the diesel particulate filter. The addition of cooler, low-pressure exhaust gas makes a significant contribution to improved fuel economy and lower oxides of nitrogen (NO x ).

The compression ratio is changed to 16.0:1, from 16.5:1, which helps reduce exhaust emissions, particularly NO x .

Redesigned high-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles.

Combustion chamber geometry optimized to improve fuel economy.

Redesigned aluminum-alloy pistons improve fuel economy. The redesigned pistons use thinner piston rings and coating on the side skits to reduce friction.

The piston pin is offset 0.3 degrees from the centerline to reduce “piston slap” against the cylinder wall, minimizing NVH.

The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a sandwiched polymer/metal material to reduce NVH.

The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system is 50% larger and incorporates a new-generation diesel oxidation catalyst with the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system to reduce NO x .

New-generation brake system vacuum pump with low-friction blades contributes to improved fuel economy.

These upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6’s attributes and performance that made it a winner of Wards 10 Best Engines award for three consecutive years.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations, but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.

The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.