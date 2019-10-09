Dana and Valeo collaborate to supply complete 48V electric vehicle systems

Dana Incorporated and Valeo announced a global collaboration to develop and to supply 48-volt electric-vehicle systems for new-mobility applications, including low-speed electric and hybrid e-AWD vehicles.

The first system is scheduled to launch in early 2020 with a major European automaker on series-produced cars.

The joint development will provide customers with complete electromechanical systems for three- and four-wheeled low-speed electric vehicles, as well as hybrid e-AWD applications for passenger cars and crossovers. The systems will be equipped with a Dana-designed Spicer Electrified e-Gearbox and a Valeo-developed electric motor and inverter.

The Dana-Valeo 48-volt systems are comprehensive, low-maintenance, and affordable solutions that can be tailored for all types of low-speed electric and hybrid AWD vehicles.