Neste to open office for growing Renewable Aviation business; launching Neste MY Renewable Diesel in the Netherlands

Neste, the world’s leading provider of renewable diesel, has opened a new office in Hoofddorp, in greater Amsterdam which will serve as the global hub for the growing Renewable Aviation business. Neste is now also launching Neste MY Renewable Diesel to climate-conscious fleet customers in the Netherlands.

The opening of our new office in the Netherlands marks an important step in the execution of our growth strategy for renewable aviation globally. We are determined to serve our customers and the entire aviation industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions with our Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel. It has been tested in over 1,000 commercial flights and is already being sold and used in the market. —Neste’s President and CEO Peter Vanacker

The Netherlands is one of the leading countries for promoting the use of sustainable aviation fuels globally. By concentrating commercial operations of its renewable aviation business in the Amsterdam area, Neste strives to further accelerate business growth and support its strategic aim of becoming the leading partner for the aviation industry in supplying renewable jet fuel globally.

The Renewable Aviation unit will be headed by Thorsten Lange, who will join Neste at latest in February 2020, as Executive Vice President and Member of Neste Executive Committee.

To meet the increasing global demand, Neste has already ramped up the capacity to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of renewable jet fuel (approximately 33 million gallons US) annually. By 2022, Neste will have the capacity to produce more than 1 million tonnes annually.

Neste is launching Neste MY Renewable Diesel, produced from 100% renewable raw materials, in the Dutch market through distribution partners Future Fuels Wholesale B.V., EG Retail (Netherlands) B.V a member of the EG Group, Calpam SMD Olie B.V. and Tamoil Nederland B.V. The high-quality product will be available at more than 60 locations throughout the country by the end of 2019.

Besides the Netherlands, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available for customers in the United States in California and Oregon, Finland, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania.

Neste has been active in the Netherlands since 2011 when the Rotterdam refinery for renewable products started its operations. The Rotterdam refinery, together with the company’s Singapore refinery, are the world’s biggest and most advanced renewable diesel refineries. The total production capacity of Neste’s renewable diesel and other renewable products is close to 3 million tonnes and by 2022 will increase close to 4.5 million tonnes annually.